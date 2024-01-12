CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Consolidated revenue was down 14% for the quarter Consolidated segment profit(1)
decreased
8%
for
the
quarter Consolidated segment profit margin(1)
of
33%
for
the
quarter Net income attributable to shareholders of $32.7 million ($0.16 per share basic) for the quarter Proforma
net
debt
to
segment
profit(1)
of
3.67
times at
November
30,
2023,
which excludes
contributions
to
segment
profit from
a
prior year business divestiture, up from proforma net debt to segment profit of 3.62 times at August 31, 2023 Free cash flow(1)
of
$23.7
million for
the
quarter
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Corus
Entertainment
Inc.
(TSX:
CJR.B)
announced
its
first
quarter financial
results
today.
"Our television advertising revenue results were in-line with our first quarter outlook. The impacts of industry-wide advertising market weakness have been partially offset by reductions in programming and operating costs," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While visibility as to the timing of the advertising recovery remains limited, our supply of premium scripted content will return to normal in the back half of this fiscal year. A standout schedule of premium scripted content will begin to roll out on Global in February. The long awaited normalization of our programming supply is foundational to our Video First strategy that aggregates premium video on multiple digital streaming platforms. Our disciplined focus on reducing expenses across the business is evident in the first quarter results, delivering a lower cost base and improving operational efficiencies as our focus on debt repayment remains a priority."
Financial Highlights
|
|
|
Three months ended
November
30,
|
%
|
(in
thousands
of
Canadian
dollars except
per
share amounts)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
Television
|
342,433
|
401,529
|
(15
%)
|
Radio
|
27,471
|
29,662
|
(7
%)
|
|
369,904
|
431,191
|
(14
%)
|
|
|
|
Segment
profit
(loss) (1)
|
|
|
|
Television
|
121,758
|
131,759
|
(8
%)
|
Radio
|
4,545
|
6,022
|
(25
%)
|
Corporate
|
(5,454)
|
(6,089)
|
10
%
|
|
120,849
|
131,692
|
(8
%)
|
|
|
|
Segment
profit
margin (1)
|
|
|
|
Television
|
36
%
|
33
%
|
|
Radio
|
17
%
|
20
%
|
|
Consolidated
|
33
%
|
31
%
|
|
|
|
|
Net
income
attributable
to
shareholders
|
32,711
|
31,387
|
4
%
|
Adjusted
net
income attributable
to
shareholders
(1)
|
41,247
|
33,466
|
23
%
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$0.16
|
$0.16
|
|
Adjusted
basic earnings
per
share (1)
|
$0.20
|
$0.17
|
|
Diluted
earnings
per
share
|
$0.16
|
$0.16
|
|
|
|
|
Free
cash
flow
(1)
|
23,708
|
20,810
|
14
%
|
(1)
In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards
Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These
non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit,
proforma net debt to segment profit and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with
IFRS
and
should
not
be
considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS.
Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance
Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.
Segment Revenue
|
|
|
Three months ended
November
30,
|
%
|
(in
thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
342,433
|
|
|
Television
|
401,529
|
(15
%)
|
Advertising
|
209,296
|
252,513
|
(17
%)
|
Subscriber
|
118,250
|
127,515
|
(7
%)
|
Distribution,
production
and
other
|
14,887
|
21,501
|
(31
%)
|
Radio
|
27,471
|
29,662
|
(7
%)
|
Total
Revenue
|
369,904
|
431,191
|
(14
%)
|
|
|
|
New
platform
revenue
percentage
(1)
|
12
%
|
10
%
|
(4
%)
|
(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by
IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.
Operational Highlights
Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company announced its Winter/Spring 2024 schedule for Global TV on traditional and streaming platforms, expanded the availability of STACKTV to the Bell Fibe TV App, continued to implement cost savings initiatives and made bank debt repayments. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment while preparing for normalization of its programming supply in February/March 2024 following the resolution of the Hollywood strikes.
Global announces its Winter/Spring 2024 Programming Premieres.
Global announced its robust slate of Winter/Spring 2024
premieres, featuring returning blockbuster franchises NCIS and FBI, hit dramas CSI: Vegas and 9-1-1, acclaimed comedies Abbott
Elementary
and
Ghosts,
Fall's
#1 conventional program Survivor(1),
fan
favourite
Big
Brother
Canada and
the
introduction
of
new
drama
Elsbeth. STACKTV is now available on Bell Fibe TV.
Corus' premium multi-platform streaming service STACKTV announced another
expansion of its distribution footprint.
Bell Fibe TV subscribers can now enjoy STACKTV bundled with any existing Fibe TV app
subscription.
STACKTV is also available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream, FuboTV and
RiverTV customers.
|
(1) Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'23 (Sep 18 - Dec 24/23) confirmed data, 3+ airings, A25-54, AMA (000), CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks; CTV Com, all other networks based on 'Total'
Financial Highlights
Free cash flow(1) of $23.7 million in Q1 2024 compared to $20.8 million in the prior year's quarter. The increase in free cash flow(1)
for
the first quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash used in investing activities of $3.4 million, partially offset by lower cash provided
by operating activities.(1) Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.55 times at November 30, 2023.
Proforma net debt to segment profit(2) was 3.67
times at
November 30, 2023, up from 3.62 times at August 31, 2023.
This ratio increased as a result of the decline in segment profit(1) for
the most recent four quarters exceeding the effect of the reduced net debt. As of November 30, 2023, the Company had $59.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $250.2 million available to be drawn under its $300.0 million Revolving Facility.
|
(1)
Free cash
flow,
segment profit,
net
debt
to
segment profit
and
proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2023 ("2023 MD&A").
(2)
Proforma
net
debt
to
segment profit
ratio
excludes contributions
to
segment profit
from
Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was sold in August 2023, for the most recent four
quarters.
Corus
Entertainment
Inc.
reports
its
financial
results in
Canadian
dollars.
The
unaudited
interim
condensed
consolidated
financial
statements
and
accompanying
notes
for
the
three
months
ended
November
30,
2023
and
Management's
Discussion
and
Analysis
are
available
on
the
Company's
website
at
in
the
Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for January 12, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: . You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning January 12, 2024, at 11 m or accessible by telephone until January 19, 2024, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 079495#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at in the Investor Relations section.
Outlook
Labour actions by the Hollywood writers and actors unions have now been settled and while production is underway, there continues to be a lagging effect on the delivery of new episodes of scripted programming on television. New episodes of scripted series are expected to start delivering late in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result of the continuing
macroeconomic uncertainty combined with the delayed delivery of new scripted programming, the Company expects its Television advertising revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 will decline by a high-single to low- double digit percentage compared to the prior year's second quarter. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to decline by a similar range and the Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost management initiatives. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment and the normalization of program supply over the short term, visibility remains limited at this time.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This
press
release includes
the
non-GAAP or
non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or
non-IFRS measures used by other companies.
In addition, these
non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Corus will no longer disclose the supplementary financial measure optimized advertising revenue as the Company believes that the percentage of this measure as a percentage of the total Television advertising revenue will not change in a meaningful manner going forward.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three months ended November 30, 2023, which is available on Corus' website at as well as on SEDAR+ at .
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This
press
release
contains forward-looking
information
and
should
be
read
subject to
the
following
cautionary
language:
To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.
Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage
and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or
un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.
Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2023. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information
whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit corusent.
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
FINANCIAL
POSITION
|
|
|
(unaudited
-
in thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
As
at
November
30,
|
As at August 31,
|
2023
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
59,334
|
56,163
|
Accounts receivable
|
357,171
|
295,175
|
Income
taxes recoverable
|
6,661
|
21,597
|
Prepaid
expenses
and other
assets
|
23,376
|
21,285
|
Total current
assets
|
446,542
|
394,220
|
Tax credits receivable
|
35,317
|
44,270
|
Investments
and other
assets
|
66,834
|
74,415
|
Property, plant
and
equipment
|
260,479
|
268,214
|
Program rights
|
683,379
|
668,976
|
Film investments
|
58,712
|
53,085
|
Intangibles
|
1,183,992
|
1,198,229
|
Deferred
income
tax assets
|
46,006
|
44,653
|
|
2,781,261
|
2,746,062
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Accounts
payable and
accrued
liabilities
|
613,185
|
565,052
|
Current
portion of
long-term
debt
|
25,150
|
13,434
|
Provisions
|
14,983
|
9,811
|
Total
current liabilities
|
653,318
|
588,297
|
Long-term debt
|
1,058,299
|
1,078,950
|
Other
long-term
liabilities
|
287,164
|
316,912
|
Provisions
|
9,402
|
9,041
|
Deferred
income
tax liabilities
|
290,574
|
293,862
|
Total
liabilities
|
2,298,757
|
2,287,062
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
Share
capital
|
281,052
|
281,052
|
Contributed surplus
|
2,013,183
|
2,012,936
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,982,183)
|
(2,014,077)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
33,537
|
37,841
|
Total equity attributable to shareholders
|
345,589
|
317,752
|
Equity
attributable
to
non-controlling
interests
|
136,915
|
141,248
|
Total
equity
|
482,504
|
459,000
|
|
2,781,261
|
2,746,062
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
INCOME
AND
COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
November
30,
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian
dollars
except
per
share amounts)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
369,904
|
431,191
|
Direct
cost
of
sales, general
and
administrative
expenses
|
249,055
|
299,499
|
Depreciation
and amortization
|
30,318
|
40,134
|
Interest expense
|
29,088
|
34,372
|
Debt refinancing
|
753
|
-
|
Restructuring
and other
costs
|
10,801
|
2,829
|
Other
expense
(income),
net
|
(570)
|
7,046
|
Income
before
income taxes
|
50,459
|
47,311
|
Income
tax
expense
|
13,441
|
12,713
|
Net
income
for
the
period
|
37,018
|
34,598
|
Other
comprehensive
loss, net
of
income taxes
|
|
|
Items
that
may
be
reclassified
subsequently
to
income:
|
|
|
Unrealized
change
in
fair
value of
cash
flow hedges
|
(2,840)
|
(1,042)
|
Unrealized
foreign
currency
translation
adjustment
|
179
|
886
|
|
(2,661)
|
(156)
|
Items
that
will not
be
reclassified
to
income:
|
|
|
Unrealized
change
in
fair
value of
financial
assets
|
(1,643)
|
(323)
|
Actuarial
loss
on
post-retirement
benefit plans
|
(1,334)
|
(942)
|
|
(2,977)
|
(1,265)
|
Other
comprehensive
loss, net
of
income taxes
|
(5,638)
|
(1,421)
|
Comprehensive
income
for
the
period
|
31,380
|
33,177
|
|
|
|
Net
income
attributable
to:
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
32,711
|
31,387
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,307
|
3,211
|
|
37,018
|
34,598
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive
income
attributable
to:
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
27,073
|
29,966
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,307
|
3,211
|
|
31,380
|
33,177
|
|
|
|
Earnings
per
share attributable
to
shareholders:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$0.16
|
$0.16
|
Diluted
|
$0.16
|
$0.16
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
CHANGES
IN
EQUITY
|
(unaudited
-
in thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
Share
capital
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
deficit
|
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
|
Total equity
attributable to
shareholders
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
Total equity
|
As at August 31, 2023
|
281,052
|
2,012,936
|
(2,014,077)
|
37,841
|
317,752
|
141,248
|
459,000
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
32,711
|
(5,638)
|
27,073
|
4,307
|
31,380
|
Dividends declared
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,965)
|
(3,965)
|
Change
in
fair
value of
put
option liability
|
-
|
-
|
517
|
-
|
517
|
(4,675)
|
(4,158)
|
Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit
plans
|
-
|
-
|
(1,334)
|
1,334
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
|
-
|
247
|
-
|
-
|
247
|
-
|
247
|
As
at
November
30,
2023
|
281,052
|
2,013,183
|
(1,982,183)
|
33,537
|
345,589
|
136,915
|
482,504
|
(unaudited
-
in thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
Share
capital
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
deficit
|
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
|
Total equity
attributable to
shareholders
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
Total equity
|
As at August 31, 2022
|
781,918
|
1,511,481
|
(1,574,358)
|
33,000
|
752,041
|
151,940
|
903,981
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
31,387
|
(1,421)
|
29,966
|
3,211
|
33,177
|
Dividends declared
|
-
|
-
|
(11,538)
|
-
|
(11,538)
|
(6,363)
|
(17,901)
|
Change
in
fair
value of
put
option liability
|
-
|
-
|
(294)
|
-
|
(294)
|
72
|
(222)
|
Shares
repurchased
under normal
course
issuer
bid
("NCIB")
|
(3,089)
|
1,119
|
-
|
-
|
(1,970)
|
-
|
(1,970)
|
Reversal of automatic share purchase
commitment
|
2,223
|
(504)
|
-
|
-
|
1,719
|
-
|
1,719
|
Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit
plans
|
-
|
-
|
(942)
|
942
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
|
-
|
266
|
-
|
-
|
266
|
-
|
266
|
As
at
November
30,
2022
|
781,052
|
1,512,362
|
(1,555,745)
|
32,521
|
770,190
|
148,860
|
919,050
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
November
30,
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
2023
|
2022
|
OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Net
income for
the
period
|
37,018
|
34,598
|
Adjustments
to
reconcile
net
income
to
cash
flow from
operations:
|
|
|
Amortization
of
program
rights
|
119,511
|
152,389
|
Amortization
of
film investments
|
4,133
|
4,275
|
Depreciation
and
amortization
|
30,318
|
40,134
|
Deferred
income
tax recovery
|
(2,885)
|
(4,984)
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
|
247
|
266
|
Imputed
interest
|
12,232
|
16,177
|
Debt refinancing
|
753
|
-
|
Payment
of
program
rights
|
(130,194)
|
(159,115)
|
Net
spend
on
film investments
|
(3,116)
|
(21,584)
|
Other
|
(835)
|
632
|
Cash
flow
from operations
|
67,182
|
62,788
|
Net
change
in
non-cash
working
capital
balances
related
to
operations
|
(43,424)
|
(38,197)
|
Cash
provided
by
operating
activities
|
23,758
|
24,591
|
INVESTING
ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Additions
to
property,
plant and
equipment
|
(1,126)
|
(2,947)
|
Proceeds
from sale
of
property
|
1,293
|
93
|
Net
cash
flows for
intangibles,
investments
and
other
assets
|
(563)
|
(927)
|
Cash
used
in
investing
activities
|
(396)
|
(3,781)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Increase
(decrease)
in
bank
loans
|
(10,013)
|
31,057
|
Financing fees
|
(619)
|
-
|
Share
repurchase
under
NCIB
|
-
|
(2,045)
|
Payment
of
lease
liabilities
|
(4,437)
|
(4,375)
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
(12,003)
|
Dividends
paid to
non-controlling
interests
|
(3,965)
|
(6,363)
|
Other
|
(1,157)
|
(1,081)
|
Cash
provided
by
(used
in)
financing
activities
|
(20,191)
|
5,190
|
Net
change in
cash and
cash equivalents
during the period
|
3,171
|
26,000
|
Cash
and
cash equivalents,
beginning
of
the
period
|
56,163
|
54,912
|
Cash
and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
59,334
|
80,912
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended November 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
342,433
|
27,471
|
-
|
369,904
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
220,675
|
22,926
|
5,454
|
249,055
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
121,758
|
4,545
|
(5,454)
|
120,849
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
30,318
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
29,088
|
Debt refinancing
|
|
|
|
753
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
|
|
10,801
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
(570)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
50,459
|
Three months ended November 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
401,529
|
29,662
|
-
|
431,191
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
269,770
|
23,640
|
6,089
|
299,499
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
131,759
|
6,022
|
(6,089)
|
131,692
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
40,134
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
34,372
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
|
|
2,829
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
7,046
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
47,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance
Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.
|
REVENUE
BY
TYPE
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
ended
|
|
|
November
30,
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Advertising
|
235,353
|
280,767
|
Subscriber
|
118,250
|
127,515
|
Distribution,
production
and
other
|
16,301
|
22,909
|
|
369,904
|
431,191
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian
dollars, except
percentages)
|
|
Three months ended
November
30,
|
%
|
New
platform
revenue
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
New
platform
revenue
(numerator)
|
38,070
|
39,689
|
(4
%)
|
Television advertising revenue
|
209,296
|
252,513
|
(17
%)
|
Television subscriber revenue
|
118,250
|
127,515
|
(7
%)
|
Total Television
advertising
and
subscriber
revenue
(denominator)
|
327,546
|
380,028
|
(14
%)
|
New
platform
revenue percentage
|
12
%
|
10
%
|
|
|
Three
months
ended
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian
dollars,
except
per
share amounts)
|
|
November
30,
|
Adjusted
Net
Income Attributable
to
Shareholders
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net
income
attributable
to
shareholders
|
32,711
|
31,387
|
Adjustments,
net
of
income tax:
|
|
|
Debt refinancing
|
555
|
-
|
Restructuring
and
other costs
|
7,981
|
2,079
|
Adjusted
net
income attributable
to
shareholders
|
41,247
|
33,466
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$0.16
|
$0.16
|
Adjustments,
net
of
income tax:
|
|
|
Debt refinancing
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring
and
other costs
|
$0.04
|
$0.01
|
Adjusted
basic
earnings
per
share
|
$0.20
|
$0.17
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
|
Three months ended
November
30,
|
Free
Cash
Flow
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash
provided
by
(used
in):
|
|
|
Operating
activities
|
23,758
|
24,591
|
Investing activities
|
(396)
|
(3,781)
|
Add:
cash
used in
business
acquisitions
and
strategic
investments
(1)
|
23,362
|
20,810
|
346
|
-
|
Free
cash
flow
|
23,708
|
20,810
|
(1)
Strategic
investments
are
comprised
of
investments
in
venture
funds
and
associated
companies.
|
|
|
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
As
at
November 30,
|
As
at August 31,
|
Net
Debt
and Net Debt
to
Segment Profit
|
2023
|
2023
|
Total
debt,
net
of
unamortized
financing
fees
and
prepayment
options
|
1,083,449
|
1,092,384
|
Lease
liabilities
|
124,006
|
126,084
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(59,334)
|
(56,163)
|
Net debt (numerator)
|
1,148,121
|
1,162,305
|
Segment
profit
(denominator)
(1)
|
323,162
|
334,005
|
Net
debt
to
segment
profit
|
3.55
|
3.48
|
Proforma
net
debt
to
segment profit
(2)
|
3.67
|
3.62
|
(1)
Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the First
Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.
|
(2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the most recent four quarters
SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)
