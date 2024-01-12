CES News, A New Taco Bell Menu, 2024'S Best Jobs: Top Stories From The Week That You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Gronk's return to the Big Game and Girl Scout Cookie season's kick-off.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Starting January 11, Taco Bell unveiled a revitalized Cravings Value Menu featuring a total of 10 craveable menu items and the new, permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box taking value and customization to new heights.The Living Legends of Aviation are remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation/aerospace; they include entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. More than 100 men and women from across the world are among their ranks.In its largest module and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services agreement to date, Qcells will supply Microsoft with 12 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules and EPC services over an 8-year period - the equivalent to powering more than 1.8 million homes annually."We know EV drivers prioritize performance and a more-sustainable tire. The ElectricDriveTM 2 was designed with at least 50% sustainable materials, a focus on providing greater traction and maintaining a quiet ride," said David Reese, vice president, Product Development, Goodyear Americas.Bottled at 90 proof, Traveller Whiskey is characterized by notes of oak, sweet maple, tart currant and leather. Complex aromas of vanilla, aged fruit and buttery shortbread are rounded off by caramel and a touch of oak. The flavor profile also showcases a touch of sweetness, followed by spice, toasted nut and oak flavors, closing with a robust finish.The rankings offer a look at the best jobs across 17 categories – from sectors such as engineering and business – to help job seekers at every level make the most informed career decisions for them. The rankings take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance, job safety, employment rate and salary.FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny 2" will see Gronkowski make his way to Las Vegas where he will attempt to successfully make a field goal just before kick-off to the Super Bowl. Kay Adams, host of FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams," will serve as commentator as Gronkowski takes another shot at destiny – this time in front of a live audience.Tropicana introduces "Tropcn," a new limited-edition packaging-now with the letters "AI" removed from their name-to celebrate the leading orange juice brand's natural ingredients, highlighting the fact that there is nothing artificial, and never has been anything artificial, in Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice.C-Suite Outlook 2024also reveals that CEOs have thrown up their hands when it comes to getting workers back into the office full time. Just 4% of US CEOs say they will prioritize a full-time return to the office. Consistent with past surveys, attracting and retaining talent remains the number-one internal focus for CEOs globally.During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts' amazing experiences year-round.Nearly three-quarters (71%) of citizens prefer compromise to governmental paralysis. A desire for compromise prevailed across all parties including Democrats (77%), Independents (71%), and Republicans (68%). 86% of respondents also believe that those with whom they disagree politically are, at the very least, "good and honest people."NASA will now target September 2025 for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission around the Moon, and September 2026 for Artemis III, which is planned to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole. Artemis IV, the first mission to the Gateway lunar space station, remains on track for 2028.

CES 2024 News

CES kicked off this week and PR Newswire is the official news distribution provider and host of the

CES Exhibitor Media Center

for the fourth consecutive year.

This week was packed with announcements from exhibitors debuting their new innovations in consumer tech, from mobility to entertainment, green technology, smart home products, and beyond. Here are just a few of the week's big stories:



The Future is ALL ON: CES 2024 Opens, Showcasing the Latest Innovations in AI, Sustainability and Mobility

Alienware Doubles QD-OLED Family with Two World's First Gaming Monitors

Celestron Introduces World's First Intelligent Home Observatory

Formovie Technology Announces Next-Generation Projectors at CES 2024: A Must-See for Tech Enthusiasts BlackBerry Launches QNX Everywhere to Address Global Embedded Software Developer Skills Shortage

Catch up on all the latest CES news from PR Newswire.

