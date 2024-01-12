Sitepro™ Rentals Opens Branch, Grows Footprint In North Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteProTM Rentals announced the opening of a new branch in Haltom City, Texas. The 12,500 square foot facility on three acres will service customers in the greater Fort Worth area. The new location will be managed by Grady White.

“This branch will help us connect our branch network in North Texas and even further establish our presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, allowing us to share fleet more efficiently and better serve contractors and construction professionals in DFW,” said John Hiatt, Chief Operating Officer of SitePro.

Located at 5701 Denton Highway in Haltom City (76148), this site will be the 16th location opened by SitePro since its founding in 2021. Further growth is on the horizon notes Tim Rule, SitePro President,“We're committed to being the friendly, local rental pros of choice for DFW area customers. With Haltom City, and an additional rental branch location in Aubrey, Texas opening in just a matter of weeks, SitePro is demonstrating our commitment to customers in this fast-growing market.” Those interested in learning more about SitePro Rentals locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals or by calling (972) RENT-NOW.

About SitePro TM Rentals

SitePro Rentals-a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies-specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

