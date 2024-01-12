Town Of Argyle, TX, Elevates Budgeting Efficiency With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing challenges with manual processes and a budget built in Excel, the Town of Argyle, TX, recognized the need for an advanced budgeting solution. Leadership decided to partner with OpenGov , the leader in budgeting software for our nation's local governments.Located a short distance from Dallas, the Town of Argyle's leadership is constantly looking for ways to improve its work. In the hunt for a new software partner, the Town sought a system that could support multi-year capital improvement planning and give staff control over reporting. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning emerged as the ideal platform, offering automation for reporting and budgeting, and the capacity to streamline budget book creation.Embracing OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Town of Argyle is set to revolutionize its budgeting and planning processes. The platform has the power to make it much easier to create budget books, helping staff reduce time spent on reports and charts by providing a pre-formatted budget book solution. This strategic move will give staff more time by eliminating manual steps in their work, enable efficiency in CIP efforts, and allow the Town to move away from Excel, leading to enhanced real-time data and financial management.The Town of Argyle joins many public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to innovate work processes with cloud-based software tailored for government needs.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

