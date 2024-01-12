Renowned Austrian Actor Brings Critically Acclaimed One Woman Show To World's Largest Solo Festival This Spring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lead actor Saskia Norman is set to make her US premiere in the popular One Woman Show at United Solo Theatre Festival in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This extraordinary production will take the audience on an emotional journey through the captivating storytelling of Saskia Norman.

LOST MY WAY's journey begins with a month-long workshop and rehearsal period led by Ms. Norman in Los Angeles from March 1st to April 1st, preparing to adapt the play for a US audience. Following this, the production will showcase performances and Q&A sessions for students at the University of Southern California (USC) from April 2nd to April 4th.

Afterward, LOST MY WAY will travel to the heart of New York City, with tech rehearsals, dress rehearsals, and performances at Theatre Row taking place from April 6th to April 28th. The play will continue its journey with a press tour in New York from May 6th to June 6th.

The production will then embark on a journey back to Los Angeles, where it will continue the press tour from June 8th to July 1st. This extensive tour will include meetings at the Austrian Cultural Forum in NYC, a proud sponsor of the production.

Ms. Saskia Norman has a remarkable list of achievements in her career as an actress, showcasing her talent and dedication to the craft:

-One Woman Show "Lost My Way": Ms. Norman's one-woman show, "Lost My Way," has been accepted into prestigious festivals, including the Odyssee Festival 2021 and the Kultursommer Wien 2022, where she was selected from 3000 candidates to perform at an open-air festival with 63,000 attendees. The play was also featured at the Hin & Weg Festival 2022, curated by award-winning director Zeno Stanek.

Her role in the Play "Anstoss": In the play "Anstoss," Ms. Norman portrayed Tonya Harding, the former US figure skater. The play, co-starring Nicola Werdenigg, a former Austrian Olympian Skier, was nominated for the NESTROY PREIS 2019, the biggest theatre prize in Austria. It received press coverage and recognition for addressing critical issues, including sexual assault in sports.

The distinguished production LOST MY WAY has also received partial funding from the Austrian Cultural Forum in NYC, an institution dedicated to promoting Austrian culture in the United States, fostering an exchange between Austrian and American artists, and emphasizing sustainable development and democratic values.

Join us in celebrating the artistry and talent of Saskia Norman as she brings LOST MY WAY to the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City, promising an unforgettable performance that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.

