Indonesia, Philippines Draw Together Vis-A-Vis China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA –“The Philippines is an important partner of Indonesia,” declared President Joko Widodo during a high-profile visit to Manila, one of his last major diplomatic trips before stepping down from office later this year.

“Many Indonesian defense equipment products are purchased by the Philippines and investment there is also quite significant,” the two-term leader added before leaving for Manila as part of a broader regional tour.

Though Jakarta billed Widodo's trip as an exercise in proactive trade diplomacy, the visit to Manila clearly had a defense dimension. Shortly before Widodo's trip, his foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, met her Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, in Manila to discuss bilateral cooperation including on regional crises such as the South China Sea disputes.

The top Indonesian diplomat made it clear that her country is“ready to work together with all ASEAN member states, including the Philippines” to finalize the long-running negotiations over a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

In one of its final acts as the outgoing chairman of ASEAN, Indonesia corralled foreign ministers from across the region to issue an unprecedented stand-alone statement on the maritime disputes amid growing concerns over a potential military confrontation between the Philippines, a founding bloc member, and China, a major trading partner of association members.

Recognizing the limits of ASEAN, which operates on a de facto unanimity-based decision-making process, regional leaders are doubling down on bilateral and minilateral cooperation on sensitive geopolitical issues.

Widodo's trip to Manila came shortly before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's own planned to visit Vietnam , another key ASEAN state with contested claims in the South China Sea, to upgrade bilateral relations.

The ultimate aim is to create a robust set of partnerships among core Southeast Asian states in order to more effectively preserve regional peace and security as well as uphold a semblance of “ASEAN centrality .”

In his final years in office, Widido successfully placed Indonesia on the global geopolitical map through subtle yet proactive diplomacy.