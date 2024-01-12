(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Paula Alexandra Baciu, Finalist at The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards located in Mansfield, United Kingdom.

Paula B. Aesthetics Beauty, based in Mansfield Woodhouse at Valentine's Salon, is excited to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the BEST FOR AESTHETICS.

She has a passion for making people feel younger and more confident in their skin. Everything started a few years ago when Paula started her study as a nurse in Romania. After their studies she worked in a Clinic she got married and with her husband, they decided to move to the UK. At this time, Paula became the mother of 2 girls. She was very happy but something was missing..a happiness that gives a different happiness. Was the relationship with people, when she saw true happiness because of her help. So Paula decided to do something and one day made the decision to start with one Aesthetic course. This course was music for her soul and that's it! She decided to bring a smile to everyone who came to her! Now she offers a large category of Aesthetics services and she says“do what you love and love what you do. Where is passion is perfection .”

So at present, she has her beauty location in Mansfield at a perfect salon where she does her best to make every client more than happy.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community comes together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style. The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails a once-in-a-lifetime with celebrity guests, hosts, and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards' mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status. HBA is breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don't win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

