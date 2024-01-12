Oxygenize Reshapes Electric Vehicle Charging With FORESTA: An App For Home Charger Sharing And Reservation

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Montreal, Quebec Jan 12, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Oxygenize Inc., a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions, proudly unveils FORESTA , a cutting-edge Electric Vehicle Charging Application. Surpassing traditional charging solutions, our innovative home charger-sharing, and reservation system optimizes Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Utilization and transforms user experience.

Key Features of the FORESTA Electric Vehicle Charging App with Home Charger Sharing and Reservation System:



State-of-the-art Reservation Capability & Simple Home Charging Listing: Users can reserve charging slots ensuring a free and dedicated station and hosts can effortlessly list their stations, set pricing, and availability.

Real-time Availability Updates & Flexible Scheduling: Live updates on charging station availability empower users to plan and adapt reservations, accommodating changes in travel plans or charging needs. The recurring reservation mode together with flexible billing cycles uniquely caters to users with routine charging requirements.

Smart Notifications: Timely reminders for upcoming reservations enhance the stress-free charging experience. The flexible billing feature extends to payment reminders and bespoke billing cycles.

Effective Payment System: FORESTA offers a seamless payment experience across conventional platforms and flexible billing options without having to pre-purchase credits. Hosts receive earnings directly into their bank accounts through flexible payout features. Flexible Pricing Scheme: FORESTA introduces a dynamic pricing model, allowing users to benefit from flexible rates based on factors such as time of day, demand, and loyalty. This innovative approach ensures cost-effectiveness for users while promoting optimal station utilization for hosts.

The introduction of the reservation system and flexible billing marks a transformative leap for FORESTA, aligning with Oxygenize's commitment to reengineering e-mobility infrastructure.

Oxygenize, is a global leader in the e-mobility infrastructure management solutions industry offering a comprehensive solution portfolio (Home, MURB, Fleet, Hospitality, Workplace & Public Charging) and a complete range of e-mobility software development services using state-of-the-art technology.

Visit our website: Oxygenize

Follow us on Linkedin: Foresta EV Charging

For media inquiries, please contact:

Foued Barouni, MSc, PhD

Co-Founder and Chief Product Architect

...