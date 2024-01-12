Tourism Industry Entities Discuss Main Opportunities & Challenges On COP29 Eve

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
A panel session, "Opportunities and Challenges on the Eve of
COP29: Expectations from the Tourism Industry," has been held as
part of the Tourism Industry Entities Forum.
At a panel session moderated by journalist Ataya Alamdargiz, the
Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Gunay
Saglam, stressed the importance of hosting COP 29 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
She emphasised that the event will play a key role in the
promotion and further development of the country.
In his speech, chairman of the Azerbaijan Ecotourism Association
Samir Dubandi noted that Azerbaijan has hosted numerous large-scale
international events at a high level, adding that this year there
are more expectations from the tourism field related to COP29.
"After the post-pandemic, recovery processes continue in a
dynamic form. Holding the COP29 event in Azerbaijan, which is known
as a highly developed country in the field of ecology, is a great
success. For two weeks, Baku will be the centre of the world, and
the city will welcome approximately 70-80 thousand foreign guests,"
said Samir Dubandi.
Chairman of the Health and Thermal Tourism Development Support
Public Union, Ruslan Guliyev, said that holding COP29 will
contribute to global security.
"As you know, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to green
energy. We can observe this in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur.
Azerbaijan has the status of a stable island and country," he
added.
Head of Turizm company Nasimi Karimov pointed out that during
the two weeks of COP29, the guests are expected to visit different
parts of Azerbaijan.
In the panel discussion, the questions of the participants were
answered as well.
Around 1000 participants took part in the Tourism Industry
Entities Forum, which discussed the results of the year for tourism
industry entities and challenges on the eve of COP29.
The speakers pointed out the importance of choosing Azerbaijan
as the host country for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
The event also featured the adoption of the declaration.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107713015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.