Russian FM Calls Armenia's Statements On Peacekeepers' Activities In Garabagh Destructive

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a
briefing today that the statements of the Armenian authorities
regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in
the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan are destructive, Azernews reports.
"We see these statements, we consider them destructive and, most
importantly, inconsistent with reality. Strangely, they continue.
We have a very trusting, good, and dense dialogue with our
colleagues from the Armenian Foreign Ministry. We have repeatedly
conveyed Russia's position on these statements, saying that they
bring only new problems to bilateral relations," the official
spokeswoman said.
Zakharova called the Armenian side's statements attempts to
"fudge the facts for the sake of shirking responsibility."
According to her, such statements do not contribute either to
the strengthening of the bilateral agenda or to the solution of
regional problems.
"I don't know if this is favourable in Armenia to someone or if
it is favourable abroad to Armenia to someone. It is difficult to
say," Maria Zakharova noted.
The Russian side regrets that there was no proper reaction from
the Armenian authorities to the holding of the neo-Nazi procession
in Yerevan on January 1.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also said
today at a briefing on the holding of the neo-Nazi procession in
Yerevan on January 1.
"We have seen the footage and perceived with deep concern the
January 1 procession of a group of fascist youths in the centre of
Yerevan. We are, of course, surprised that the Armenian law
enforcement forces did nothing to prevent the gathering [of people]
who demonstrated their orientation on camera in the presence of the
media, raising their hands in a Nazi salute. Regrettably, the
Armenian authorities and human rights structures did not react
properly," Zakharova said.
