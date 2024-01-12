Russia Producing More Munitions, Although Their Quality Dropping Intel Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the end of 2023, Russia has been manufacturing more artillery rounds but their quality has been on decline.

That's according to the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, who spoke in an interview with Le Monde , Ukrinform reports, citing the agency's press service.

"Compared with previous years, since late summer 2023 we've been observing an increase in the number of munitions produced by Russia. At the same time, we note the decline in the quality of these rounds," Budanov said.

According to the top intelligence official, Russian missiles have a number of shortcomings, in particular, they often miss their targets. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces immediately respond, targeting Russian military facilities.

The head of intelligence noted that the Russian missile strikes were due to Russia willing to declare the year 2023“victorious” while their forces achieved no real military gains.

"The intensive use of drones on both sides made it impossible for both the Russian and Ukrainian party to carry out offensive operations. Another factor is the density of minefields, unseen since World War 2," says Budanov.

According to the top spy, the solution for a drone threat is e-warfare countermeasures, while dealing with landmines requires specialized equipment.

Speaking about the Black Sea area, Budanov noted that its northern part, as well as the offshore gas rigs, are under Ukraine's control. Also, the maritime export lanes, critical for Ukraine's economy are operating again, even despite the existing risks.

"We regularly attack the enemy's naval fleet and port facilities, so the Russians had to rush their assets southeast. They are trying to create a naval base in Ochamchir (Abkhazia - ed.) in the occupied territory of Georgia," said the head of the GUR.

He recalled that in 2023, the first Ukrainian landing stunt in temporarily occupied Crimea took place, although some considered this impossible. This gives hope - especially to Ukrainians, who have been living under Russian occupation for 10 years and many of whom have already begun to give up.

Budanov noted that previously, everyone thought that Moscow had a strong army but a weak economy, but it turned out to be the opposite. The army in Russia is weak, and their economy may be weak, too, but the nation is by no means starving. And at this rate, it can last for quite a while.

The GUR head believes that the current Western sanctions are insufficient to make Russia collapse. They should affect the main sectors of Russia's economy: energy, metallurgy, and the financial system in general.

Budanov also emphasized Ukraine's need for more artillery rounds and systems. It is not only about modern technology, he added, noting that Ukraine is interested including in older systems that are no longer in use abroad as today it's the numbers that are important.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, European Commissioner for Internal Trade and Services Thierry Breton stated that the EU has already increased the volume of defense production and will be able to fulfill the plan to deliver one million artillery rounds to Ukraine as early as this March.