Demining Coalition Meets In Vilnius To Discuss Ukraine's Needs, Partners' Contribution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Demining Coalition led by Lithuania in support of Ukraine met Thursday in Vilnius to discuss Kyiv's needs and possible contributions from partners.

This was reported by LRT with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, Ukrinform saw.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as representatives of 19 partner countries, who were joined by representatives from six other nations via video link.

"This demonstrates unity of partner states not only in responding to urgent needs, but also in supporting the long-term development of Ukraine's demining capabilities," said Vaidotas Urbelis, Director for defense policy at the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

According to the official, this is the first working meeting at which the participants were briefed about Ukraine's current needs in the field of demining and the specific contribution that could be made by each coalition partner.

The Lithuanian-led coalition aims to unify and coordinate existing and future mine action aid to Ukraine from donors. To achieve the coalition's goals, a support fund is being created, including for the purchase of tools and equipment for demining Ukraine's territory.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania approved a package of long-term military aid to Ukraine worth EUR 200 million and is set to donate ammunition, power generators, and detonation systems in January, as well as M577 armored personnel carriers in February.

Photo: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Telegram