Russia Has No Sufficient Force Amassed To Attack Kharkiv - Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces have no sufficient groping to attempt an offensive operation toward Kharkiv from the northern direction while their force currently deployed across the border is aimed to demonstrate their very presence.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, who spoke at a briefing on January 12, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As for the Kupiansk direction, the enemy's actions are absolutely predictable. They are amassing forces and running rotations, which points to further intensification of offensive efforts. Regarding the reports of a likely attack on Kharkiv from the north, which is circulating on some platforms, Russia currently has no sufficient forces currently for an active assault action. We do observe some forces out there but they most likely aim to show their presence. There are no forces and capabilities that would indicate the intention to attack. However, we monitor the situation 24/7," said the head of the region.

According to his information, IL cargo planes recently delivered in Belgorod more missiles for the S-300 systems.

"A few days ago, four ILs landed, and immediately panic spread on social media that some troops had allegedly been brought in. Of course, our special forces, intelligence, and the SBU have looked into this. It was established that the planes had indeed landed but they delivered missiles for the S-300 systems that are used to shell our territory," Syniehubov said.

He added that the Russians are actively demonstrating their presence in the area.

"Several days ago, several Shtorm Z companies arrived. They would hop on their armored personnel carriers, with the letter Z painted on them, and just rode along the state border, but at a "safe" distance from our military. These were demonstrative displays, as if to show that 'we are here'. That was probably to warn our soldiers against some pro-active moves," said the administration chief.

As reported earlier, analysts with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank note that Russian forces may step up efforts to capture Kupiansk in the coming weeks, as their units operating in the said sector had been less degraded than those trying to advance elsewhere in eastern Ukraine. It was also noted that Russia could as well unleash a full-scale offensive toward Kharkiv, moving from the north.