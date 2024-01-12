Azerbaijan Conducts Practical Seminar On Media's Role, Responsibilities At Presidential Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A practical
seminar "Role and responsibilities of media in the presidential
election" organized jointly by the Central Election Commission
(CEC) and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (MEDIA) was held today, Trend reports.
Representatives of 20 media structures participated in the
event, organized to raise awareness of media representatives and
further improve the efficiency of their activities in the
extraordinary presidential election, along with representatives of
the CEC and Azerbaijan Media Development Agency.
Head of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Natig Mammadli
emphasized the importance of proper and reliable communication of
information about the electoral process to the public, pointing out
that media subjects play a big role in this responsible activity.
He noted that the seminar on the exchange of information with media
representatives and the organization of professional activities of
media will be a valuable experience for journalists.
CEC member Ilkin Shahbazov touched upon the theoretical aspects
and possibilities of realization of the electoral rights enshrined
in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan as one of the
basic human rights and freedoms. He emphasized that the Electoral
Code defines the roles and responsibilities of election subjects of
different statuses in the process of preparation and conduct of
election for more effective provision of electoral rights of
citizens.
Media subjects should follow the requirements of the electoral
legislation strictly, whether in establishing publicity and
transparency in the electoral process or at the stage of
pre-election campaigning and in carrying out their professional
activities on election day. A press group operating under the CEC,
consisting mainly of journalists, monitors compliance with the
rules of election campaigning in the media, as established by the
Electoral Code.
Afterward, Shahin Asadli, head of the CEC's media and public
relations department, gave a presentation on the media coverage of
the election, the procedural conditions stipulated by law for
campaigning, which is one of the most important stages, the
subjects entitled to the campaign, and the procedures on election
day.
Asadli noted that candidates registered to participate in the
presidential election, their authorized representatives, as well as
authorized representatives of political parties, whose candidate
has been registered, have the right to freely carry out election
campaign, independently determining its forms and methods, that are
not prohibited by legislation.
In addition, Asadli also provided detailed information on
election day procedures in the format of a practical session. He
brought the legislative bases of implementation and regulation of
the procedure of opening the polling station, acts of voting,
exceptional cases on election day, and other similar procedures to
the participants' attention.
Questions from journalists were answered at the end of the
seminar.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107713009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.