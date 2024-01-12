Azerbaijan-Based Clerics Slam US State Department's Recent 'Special Watchlist' Decision

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Members of the
Advisory Council of leaders of religious denominations operating in
Azerbaijan strongly condemned the decision of the US State
Department to include Azerbaijan in the 'special watch list' on
religious freedom in 2023 citing the report of the US Commission on
International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Trend reports via the
leaders' appeal to the State Department.
"We believe that this decision was clearly subjective and
biased. The purpose of our protest statement is to convey an
objective perspective while taking into account the realities of
Azerbaijan," the appeal said.
"While we expect humanitarian and moral support from the
international community for the reconstruction and development
efforts in Azerbaijan, in the liberated territories of Karabakh and
Eastern Zangazur, and the process of returning displaced persons to
their ancestral homeland, we encounter such biased reports stemming
from unjust, false, and defamatory statements by revanchist
Armenian circles, which we perceive as an injustice," the appeal
noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107713008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.