Azerbaijan-Based Clerics Slam US State Department's Recent 'Special Watchlist' Decision

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Members of the Advisory Council of leaders of religious denominations operating in Azerbaijan strongly condemned the decision of the US State Department to include Azerbaijan in the 'special watch list' on religious freedom in 2023 citing the report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Trend reports via the leaders' appeal to the State Department.

"We believe that this decision was clearly subjective and biased. The purpose of our protest statement is to convey an objective perspective while taking into account the realities of Azerbaijan," the appeal said.

"While we expect humanitarian and moral support from the international community for the reconstruction and development efforts in Azerbaijan, in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, and the process of returning displaced persons to their ancestral homeland, we encounter such biased reports stemming from unjust, false, and defamatory statements by revanchist Armenian circles, which we perceive as an injustice," the appeal noted.

Will be updated