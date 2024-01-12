CIS IPA Appoints Coordinator Of Observers For Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Deputy Chairman
of the Senate of Kazakhstan Zhakyp Asanov has been appointed as the
Coordinator of the group of international observers from the
Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) for the extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of
Russia's Federal Assembly, signed the appropriate instruction on
behalf of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the
CIS.
Asanov's candidacy was proposed by the Senate of the Kazakhstan
Parliament.
A group of observers is now being organized, comprising
delegates from the CIS participating states' parliaments, officials
from the CIS IPA, and experts from the International Institute for
Monitoring Democracy Development inside the CIS IPA.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
(CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the
ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the
extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
