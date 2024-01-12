NATO Ships Ensuring TAP's Security

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Two minehunters
from Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2) worked
closely with the Italian Navy and local authorities to monitor the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on the seabed of the Adriatic Sea,
Trend reports.
“Regular monitoring of the integrity of Critical Undersea
Infrastructure (CUI), including pipelines and communication cables,
secures both the transfer of energy supplies and data exchange
between nations. Approximately one third of natural resources are
transported via undersea cables, while virtually all internet
connections, including economic and financial transactions, are
shared in this way. TAP is crucial to European Union energy policy,
delivering natural gas to Europe from the Shah Deniz II gas field
in Azerbaijan,” reads a message from MARCOM.
TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in
the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km
long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at
the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and
the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.
TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries
through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected
to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its
commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to
Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more
European country.
As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically
and economically important to Europe and essential in providing
reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a
significant role in boosting Europe's energy security, supply
diversification, as well as its decarbonisation objectives.
