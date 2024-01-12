Kuwait Deeply Concerned Over Developments In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs exppressed deep concern over the recent developments in the Red Sea and the attacks on positions in Yemen early Friday.

In a statemenet today, the ministry affirmed the need to safeguard security and stability in the area and protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

It also underlined the importance of immediately de-escalating tension to protect the maritime navigation that most countries depend on. (end) tab

MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107712999