Thailand Ecommerce Market Opportunities Report 2023: GMV Will Increase From $27.3 Billion In 2022 To Reach $49.1 Billion By 2027

Ecommerce market in Thailand is expected to grow by 15.40% on annual basis to reach US$31.5 billion in 2023. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a

CAGR of 11.73% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$27.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$49.1 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Thailand. It details market opportunity across key Ecommerce verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Thailand.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the Ecommerce industry in Thailand.

Scope

Thailand Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players



Thailand Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Central, Kaidee, Lazada, Shopee)

Thailand Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Booking, Expedia, Grab Taxi, Kayak, Tripadvisor) Thailand Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Eatigo, Food Panda, Grab Food, Happy Fresh, Line Man)

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators



User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)



Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services Other segments

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel



Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer Consumer to Consumer

Thailand Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel



Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel



Aggregator App Direct to Consumer

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)



Website Based Live Streaming

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)



Cross Border Domestic

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)



Mobile Desktop

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System



iOS/macOS

Android Other Operating Systems

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City



Tier 1

Tier 2 Tier 3

Thailand Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash Other Digital Payment

Thailand Ecommerce Consumer Demographics



Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level Market Share by Gender

