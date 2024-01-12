(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Digital Payment Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for digital payment solutions is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.20% from 2023 to 2030 , predicting a surge in market value to reach US$ 24.31 trillion by 2030 .

Market dynamics are influenced by the growing adoption of smartphones, wider internet penetration, innovative payment technologies, and burgeoning e-commerce activities.

Key Highlights of the Digital Payment Market Research



The market is segmented into Digital Commerce, Digital Remittance, and Mobile POS Systems , providing a clear view of where the opportunities lie.

Surging growth within the E-Wallet segment stands out, with consumer preference veering towards cashless transactions and a focus on security and convenience.

Insight into application areas shows that Banking & Financial Sectors are at the forefront, adopting innovative digital payment solutions at a record pace.

Analysis of platform-based market segmentation reveals the dominance of Marketplace Platforms in facilitating a large volume of transactional operations. A comprehensive review of solutions such as Payment Gateways underscores their exponential growth alongside the rise of e-commerce.

The research details the current state of the market across various regions, with a deep dive into countries experiencing rapid transformation and innovation in digital payments. China's digital payment industry is spotlighted as a significant contributor to the global market growth, largely due to the widespread adoption of mobile payment technologies and government initiatives promoting digital financial inclusion.

The report includes a competitive landscape analysis, focusing on key market players that are shaping the future of digital payments. It provides valuable information on the strategic initiatives and market positioning of leading entities including PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, and others.

Industry stakeholders, policy makers, investors, and businesses looking to understand the digital payment market dynamics will find this report indispensable, as it encompasses a rich trove of data, trend analysis, and forward-looking statements.

Detailed Market Segmentation



Digital Commerce

Digital Remittance Mobile POS Systems



Credit Card

E-Wallet

Debit Card

Charge and Deferred Debit Card Bank Transfer



Banking & Financial Sectors

Hotels & Restaurants

E-Commerce

Retail

Corporate Sectors

Public Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation & Telecommunication Other applications



Proprietary Platform Marketplace Platform



Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security & Fraud Management

Transaction Risk Management Other solutions



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Rest of the World



Paypal Holdings



Visa



Mastercard

Amazon

Alphabet

ACI Worldwide

American Express

Stripe

Fiserv Apple

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets