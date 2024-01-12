Indonesia Embassy Hosts Welcome Dinner For 'Garuda Team'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indonesian Embassy hosted a welcome dinner for the National Team“Garuda Team” on Wednesday. The event took place at Ambassador's Residence and was attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan, community leaders, and representatives of the Ultras Garuda Qatar (UGQ) supporters' group.

Also present were three Indonesian footballers played in the Qatar League: Andri Syahputra (Muaither FC), Ali Tampo (Al Gharafa FC), and Khuwailid Musthofa (Lusail FC).

The event kicked off with a performance of the Saman dance by the Rumah Seni Al Khor.

In his speech, Ambassador Hassan expressed hope for the National Team's success in the 2023 Asian Cup. He emphasised the unwavering support of the Indonesian Embassy and citizens in Qatar for the team. The Ambassador also assured that UGQ, consisting of Indonesian citizens in Qatar, would be on the field to cheer for the team.“We've been eagerly awaiting this opportunity. All Indonesians in Qatar are excited to see the Team Garuda play here.”

Meanwhile, Head Coach Shin Tae Yong (STY) extended his gratitude to the Indonesian Embassy and supporters in Qatar.“As we believe in the supporters, we also hope the supporters believe in the players,” conveyed STY, who has received a warm welcome from the Indonesian community in Qatar since his arrival.

According to Ali Murtado, Head of Public Relations and Cultural Affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Qatar, approximately 200 people attended the dinner.