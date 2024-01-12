Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited IPO Opens On Monday, January 15, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bengaluru, January 10, 2024: Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited (the â€œCompanyâ€), shall open its initial public offering of Equity Shares on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is Friday, January 12, 2024. The Offer will open on Monday, January 15, 2024 for subscription and will close on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at â‚1 397 to â‚1 418 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 35 Equity Shares and in multiples of 35 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Offer comprises of up to 2,539,092 Equity Shares by Dr. Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal; Up to 12,468,592 Equity Shares by Medimatter Health Management Private Limited (and collectively with Dr. Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, the â€œPromoter Selling Shareholdersâ€); Up to 6,606,084 Equity Shares by Bessemer Health Capital LLC (the â€œPromoter Group Selling Shareholderâ€); Up to 6,275,706 Equity Shares by Investcorp Private Equity Fund I (the â€œInvestor Selling Shareholderâ€); Up to 26,382 Equity Shares by Vivek Pandit, up to 22,613 Equity Shares by Rahul M Khanna, up to 17,337 Equity Shares by Shankar Rao Palepu (jointly with Palepu Neena Rao), up to 17,337 Equity Shares by Pramod Manohar Ahuja (jointly with Jyoti Ahuja), up to 17,337 Equity Shares by Keshav Sanghi (jointly with Vinita Keshav Sanghi), up to 13,568 Equity Shares by Amitkumar Gajendrakumar Patni (jointly with Ruchi Amitkumar Patni), up to 13,568 Equity Shares by Arihant Patni, up to 5,276 Equity Shares by Jyoti Ahuja (jointly with Pramod Manohar Ahuja) and up to 5,276 Equity Shares by Ranjan Surajprakash Sanghi (jointly with Jayashree Sanghi) (Collectively, the â€œOther Selling Shareholdersâ€)



The Equity Shares each offered through the Red Herring Prospectus dated January 9, 2024 (the â€œRHPâ€) are proposed to be listed on the stock exchanges being BSE Limited (the â€œBSEâ€) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (the â€œNSEâ€, and together with the BSE, the â€œStock Exchangesâ€). For the purposes of the Offer, BSE is the Designated Stock Exchange.



The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended, (the â€œSCRRâ€) read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, in compliance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, where not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (â€œQIBsâ€) (the â€œQIB Categoryâ€), provided that the Company, Promoter Selling Shareholders and Promoter Group Selling Shareholder in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Category to Anchor Investors, on a discretionary basis (the â€œAnchor Investor Portionâ€), of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which Equity Shares are allocated to Anchor Investors (the â€œAnchor Investor Allocation Priceâ€). In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Category (other than Anchor Investor Portion) (â€œNet QIB Categoryâ€).



Further, 5% of the Net QIB Category shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only and the remainder of the Net QIB Category shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.



Further, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors (â€œNIIsâ€) (the â€œNon-Institutional Categoryâ€) of which one-third of the Non- Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with a Bid size of more than â‚1 200,000 and up to â‚1 1,000,000 and two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with a Bid size of more than â‚1 1,000,000 provided that under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of the Non-Institutional Category may be allocated to Bidders in the other sub-category of the Non-Institutional Category in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors (â€œRIIsâ€) (the â€œRetail Categoryâ€), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price.



All Bidders (other than Anchor Investors) shall mandatorily participate in this Offer through the Application Supported by Block Amount (â€œASBAâ€) process, and shall provide details of their respective bank account, including UPI ID (defined hereinafter) for UPI Investors (defined hereinafter) in which the Bid Amount will be blocked by the SCSBs or the Sponsor Banks, as the case may be. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA process. For details, specific attention is invited to (â€œOffer Procedureâ€) on page 389 of the RHP.



Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited), SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers to the Offer.





