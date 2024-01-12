2 Injured In Light Plane Crash In Australia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were injured after a light plane overshot the runway on a small island in Australia.

The plane was carrying nine passengers when it attempted to land on Lizard Island, about 1,600 kilometers northwest Queensland's capital, Brisbane, local media reported.

Queensland Police said that they were alerted to an "aviation incident", adding that details of the crash are not clear yet, but the two people's injuries are believed to be minor.

Last October, 4 people were killed in a light plane crash in a rural area in New South Wales, Australia. (QNA)

