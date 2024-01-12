Azerbaijan Maintains Positive Experience Regarding Electoral Rights - Ombudsman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has a
positive experience with regard to electoral rights, said
Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.
The ombudsman made the statement during her speech at the round
table meeting on "Ensuring the electoral right of citizens".
According to Aliyeva, a number of previous elections were held
by the Electoral Code, and Azerbaijan's commitment to the
principles of legal, democratic state building, ensuring human
rights and freedoms, further democratization of society,
development of governance, national legislation and electoral
technologies, strengthening the traditions of national statehood
was affirmed.
"Taking into account the positive experience of the past years,
the Commissioner for Human Rights, employees of the Ombudsman's
Office, and regional centers will carry out observation at polling
stations, including those organized in military units, penitentiary
institutions, and other closed institutions, both in the capital
and in the regions of the country on their initiative," she
said.
"I would like to note that there is a positive experience in our
country about the electoral rights. Therefore, our goal is solely
aimed at explaining human rights more clearly, including electoral
rights and procedures. Thus, every voter should know that they have
the right to vote for any candidate they trust and know how to do
it without being influenced in any way," Aliyeva added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
