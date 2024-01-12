Private Sector Accounts For Lion's Share Of Azerbaijan's Economy - Confederation Of Entrepreneur Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The private
sector's share in Azerbaijan's economy amounts to 86.5 percent,
said President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs
(Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.
Musayev made his statement during a conference on
"State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy"
held in Baku.
According to him, entrepreneurs have become the driving force in
the country's economy.
"Important achievements have been made as a result of
implementing measures of state support for entrepreneurship:
development of state-entrepreneurial relations, formation of a
system of state regulation of entrepreneurship, creation of
favorable conditions for the development of entrepreneurship. The
share of the private sector in the country's economy amounted to
86.5 percent, in employment - 78.1 percent," Musayev said.
According to Musayev, the implemented measures in the field of
expanding public-private partnerships in all spheres of the economy
and increasing the role of the private sector in economic
development, including the adoption of new laws based on best
practices, are of particular importance.
"The application of these laws created a new page in both the
dynamics and quality of investment activities in the country's
economy. Today, the implementation of innovative and priority
projects continues within the framework of public-private
partnership," Musayev added.
