Tajikistan To Set Up Weigh Stations On Highways With Support From Slovak Export-Import Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. The Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the Export-Import Bank of Slovakia (Eximbanka SR) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for a preferential loan and grant to implement investment projects in Tajikistan's transport sector, Trend reports.

The aim of this agreement, according to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, is to install weigh stations on the national and international highways of Tajikistan.

This signing was preceded by negotiations between Tajikistan's Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrohim, Ambassador of Slovakia to Tajikistan (with residence in Uzbekistan), Viktor Borecky, the Director of the Eximbanka SR, Mikhail Demak, and Director for cooperation with Central Asian countries at the Slovak "Betamont" company, Rostislav Babicz.

Mikhail Demak said that the Slovak bank is ready to invest in implementation of investment projects in Tajikistan's road and transportation sector, particularly in the installation of weigh stations for measuring heavy vehicles and digitizing the transport industry on mutually beneficial terms.

In turn, Tajik minister expressed the country's interest in developing bilateral relations in the direction of implementing investment projects.

He highlighted that installing weigh stations to regulate the norms and movement of freight vehicles contributes to protecting road infrastructure from damages.

According to him, this overall process will lead to an increased lifespan of the built infrastructure and a reduction in funds allocated for the ongoing maintenance of road structures.