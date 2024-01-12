Azerbaijan Names Amount Of Preferential Loans Issued By Entrepreneurship Development Fund

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Azerbaijan
Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided preferential loans
to more than 45,600 business entities over the past 20 years, said
President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs
(Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.
Musayev made the statement during a conference titled
"State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy"
held in Baku.
“Business entities were provided with preferential loans worth
over three billion manat ($1.7 billion), and more than 176,000 new
jobs were created,” he noted.
