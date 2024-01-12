Azerbaijan Presents Data On Projects Implemented Through Investment Promotion Mechanism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has
implemented 585 projects within the framework of investment
promotion mechanism since 2016, said President of the National
Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of
Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.
Musayev made the statement during a conference on
"State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy"
held in Baku.
"Over 5.6 billion manat ($3.29 billion) has been invested in the
economy and over 38,000 jobs have been created as a result of the
implementation of the projects," he said.
