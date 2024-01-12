               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Presents Data On Projects Implemented Through Investment Promotion Mechanism


1/12/2024 5:19:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has implemented 585 projects within the framework of investment promotion mechanism since 2016, said President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.

Musayev made the statement during a conference on "State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

"Over 5.6 billion manat ($3.29 billion) has been invested in the economy and over 38,000 jobs have been created as a result of the implementation of the projects," he said.

Will be updated

