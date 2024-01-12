France Trades Off Anti-Azerbaijani Propaganda For Support From Armenian Lobbyists - US Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. France's strategy
of attacking Azerbaijan in the international arena is based in
large part on the bad advice from Armenian lobbyists and
pro-Armenian human rights NGOs and groups, US analyst Irina
Tsukerman told Trend .
"This strategy of attacking Azerbaijan in the international
institutions is bound to backfire for many reasons legally and
politically, first because there is a failure to present evidence,
and some of such actions have already been dismissed, and second
because Azerbaijan's role in the region and diplomatic influence is
growing and increasingly fewer countries are likely to jump on that
bandwagon. In other words, France may end up getting embarrassed
and looking isolated on the international stage," she said.
According to the analyst, trying to invest time and resources in
legal and political procedures, all the while generating continuous
negative publicity for Azerbaijan, does not bring any advantages to
France, however, it does clearly benefit Armenian lobbyists and
other anti-Azerbaijani entities.
"After all, most of the public does not follow long-term issues
closely and tends to read only the initial headlines. So, even if
these proceedings end in rulings favorable to Baku, many won't even
know. This is the aspect that Baku needs to be concerned about and
respond to aggressively with political deterrence actions of the
sort that undermine French credibility in bringing such claims,"
she explained.
Irina Tsukerman pointed out that, after the two latest disasters
for separatists and their allies, even with French training and
military support, it is unlikely that Armenia could initiate an
attack. However, Armenian propaganda makes it seem like Baku is
looking toward expanding its territories.
"Defending against such accusations is impossible other than by
demonstrating consistent goodwill and positive engagements. So the
entire line of inquiry needs to be dismantled. However, Armenians
are entitled to be trained by whomever they wish, especially if it
is an EU member. It is important to focus on tracking and revealing
any violations or instances demonstrating bad faith on the part of
either party in question, such as evidence of preparation of
provocation missions or terrorism," the analyst added.
Meanwhile, as President Ilham Aliyev stated, France had openly
started to engage in anti-Azerbaijani activities without disguising
itself under any other factors.
"There have been attempts to adopt a resolution and subsequently
sanctions against Azerbaijan at the UN Security Council. I believe
at least five times such attempts were made and they ended in a
complete failure all five times because we received the support of
many countries and they could not garner the necessary support to
have this resolution adopted. This, of course, was a very strong
political blow to them, because we defeated them on their own
court, so to speak. Also, I think another serious blow to them was
that the European Union did not go along with them, although the
head of the European Union's diplomacy, unfortunately, turned out
to be one of the supporters of France's policy against Azerbaijan.
In general, however, EU countries failed to agree a common position
on Azerbaijan, and France insisted on sanctions and so on. These
theses had already been voiced, they were already in the air, as
they say, but it was just words," President Ilham Aliyev said in an
interview with Azerbaijani TV channels.
