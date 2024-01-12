Azerbaijani Army Transfers Several Officials To Reserve, Retirement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Several officials
of the Azerbaijani Army have been transferred to the reserve and
retirement, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the relevant paragraph of the Regulation "On
military service", several officials of the Azerbaijani army, who
have reached the age limit for active military service, were
transferred to the reserve and retirement.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.