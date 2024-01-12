Azerbaijani Army Transfers Several Officials To Reserve, Retirement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Several officials of the Azerbaijani Army have been transferred to the reserve and retirement, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the relevant paragraph of the Regulation "On military service", several officials of the Azerbaijani army, who have reached the age limit for active military service, were transferred to the reserve and retirement.

