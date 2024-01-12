VP Of European Commission To Visit Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 12. Vice President
of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, is set to visit
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on January 15, as par of his broader regional
tour to Central Asia, Trend reports.
The press-service of the Delegation of the European Union to
Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information, following Trend's
inquiry.
During his visit, Schinas will hold meetings with Kyrgyzstan's
President Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, and
Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.
The political foundations for the EU's partnership with
Kyrgyzstan were laid in the 1999 Partnership and Cooperation
Agreement (PCA). Additionally, Kyrgyzstan benefits from the EU's
Generalised Scheme of Preferences plus (GSP+), a special incentive
arrangement for sustainable development and good governance.
It enables Kyrgyzstan to enhance its economic strength by
exporting 6200 products to the EU under a tariff-free regime.
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.