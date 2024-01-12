Armenia's Statements Regarding Activities Of Russian Peacekeepers - Disruptive, MFA Says

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Armenia's statements regarding the activities of Russian peacekeepers are disruptive, said the director of the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.