               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian MFA Slams Armenia For Fake News On So-Called Ethnic Cleansing In Karabakh


1/12/2024 5:19:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The director of the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova commented on the claims of Armenia regarding the so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports.

Zakharova made her statement during her weekly briefing.

"I would like to receive facts if there are any documents from any international organization, that Yerevan considers authoritative. For example, the UN or any other organization. If there is a document or any statement that would testify that such 'ethnic cleansing' took place, kindly provide us with references to the document," she said.

Will be updated

MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712882

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search