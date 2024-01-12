Russian MFA Slams Armenia For Fake News On So-Called Ethnic Cleansing In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The director of
the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova commented on the
claims of Armenia regarding the so-called "ethnic cleansing" in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports.
Zakharova made her statement during her weekly briefing.
"I would like to receive facts if there are any documents from
any international organization, that Yerevan considers
authoritative. For example, the UN or any other organization. If
there is a document or any statement that would testify that such
'ethnic cleansing' took place, kindly provide us with references to
the document," she said.
