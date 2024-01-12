               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian FM Reacts To Nazi March In Armenia


1/12/2024 5:19:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The director of the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova commented on the Nazi march that took place in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, earlier this month, Trend reports.

Zakharova made her statement during her weekly briefing.

"We have viewed the footage and are highly concerned about a march by fascist adolescents in the downtown of Yerevan on January 1. We are, of course, startled that Armenian law enforcement did not stop the march, in which participants demonstrated their connection on camera in front of the media by raising their hands in a Nazi salute. We regret that the Armenian authorities and human rights organizations did not respond appropriately. We believe that it is vital to suppress all expressions of Nazism," she said.

