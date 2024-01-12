Russian FM Reacts To Nazi March In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The director of
the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova commented on the
Nazi march that took place in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia,
earlier this month, Trend reports.
Zakharova made her statement during her weekly briefing.
"We have viewed the footage and are highly concerned about a
march by fascist adolescents in the downtown of Yerevan on January
1. We are, of course, startled that Armenian law enforcement did
not stop the march, in which participants demonstrated their
connection on camera in front of the media by raising their hands
in a Nazi salute. We regret that the Armenian authorities and human
rights organizations did not respond appropriately. We believe that
it is vital to suppress all expressions of Nazism," she said.
Will be updated
