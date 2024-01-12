Tajikistan, Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Discuss Investments In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia have discussed the attraction of Saudi investments in Tajikistan's "green" energy sector, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, this matter was deliberated in Riyadh during a meeting between Tajikistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Akram Karimi, and the Secretary-General of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), Saad Al-Kroud.

During the meeting, various mutual interest issues were explored, including the potential involvement of Saudi investments in Tajikistan's mineral extraction sector.

Meanwhile, the General Director of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed a new loan agreement with Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Sattor Kahhorzoda in December 2023. Under this agreement, the SFD pledged $100 million to finance the construction project of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, which is Tajikistan's largest undertaking.