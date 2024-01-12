Tajikistan, Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Discuss Investments In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Tajikistan
and Saudi Arabia have discussed the attraction of Saudi investments
in Tajikistan's "green" energy sector, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, this
matter was deliberated in Riyadh during a meeting between
Tajikistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Akram Karimi, and the
Secretary-General of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia
(PIF), Saad Al-Kroud.
During the meeting, various mutual interest issues were
explored, including the potential involvement of Saudi investments
in Tajikistan's mineral extraction sector.
Meanwhile, the General Director of the Saudi Fund for
Development (SFD), Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed a new loan
agreement with Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Sattor
Kahhorzoda in December 2023. Under this agreement, the SFD pledged
$100 million to finance the construction project of the Rogun
hydroelectric power plant, which is Tajikistan's largest
undertaking.
