Multi-Thousand Protest Against Fico's Government Took Place In Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thousands of people took to the streets of major cities in Slovakia on Thursday to protest again against the plans of the new government of Prime Minister Robert Fico to amend the country's criminal code.

According to the Associated Press.

The crowd of demonstrators repeatedly chanted slogans "Mafia, mafia" and "Fico is enough." About 20,000 protesters came to the central square of Bratislava. It is noted that since the first anti-government protest on December 7 in Bratislava, demonstrations have spread to 19 Slovak cities.

The changes proposed by the three-party coalition government include the abolition of the special prosecutor's office that deals with serious crimes, including bribery, organized crime, and extremism. Instead, such cases would be investigated by regional prosecutors, who have not dealt with such crimes for 20 years.

The legislation passed by Fico 's government requires parliamentary and presidential approval, but the three-party coalition has the majority to overcome an expected veto by President Zuzana Chaputova.

Chaputova has said she is also prepared to use a constitutional challenge to the legislation. However, it is unclear how the Constitutional Court will be able to make a decision, the article says.

As reported, the last rally in major cities of Slovakia against the Fico government's plans to amend the country's criminal code took place on December 20.

In late October, the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, announced that his government was suspending military aid to Ukraine. At the same time, Slovakia promised to continue sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.