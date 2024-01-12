Russian Army Conducted 47 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops struck 47 times in 13 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, Ukrinform reports.

"40 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Charyvne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhivske, Plavni and other frontline settlements," he wrote.

It is noted that 7 enemy UAVs attacked Novodarivka, Charivne and Robotyne.

There were seven reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko visited Zaporizhzhia with a working visit. The priority issue is to protect critical infrastructure facilities, as the threat of massive attacks on the energy sector has not disappeared.