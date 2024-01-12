British Prime Minister To Announce New Aid Package For Ukraine In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine in Kyiv. He will also sign a security cooperation agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is stated on the websit of the British government, Ukrinform reports.

On the eve of the meeting, the British Prime Minister confirmed that the UK would provide Ukraine with £2.5 billion in military aid in 2024-25. Of this, at least 200 million will be spent on the purchase and production of military drones for Ukraine, including reconnaissance, strike, and long-range maritime drones. It is expected that most of the drones will be produced in the UK, and the UK MoD will work with international partners to increase the number of drones provided for Ukraine's defense.

intelligence analyzes impact of weather conditions on battlefield event

This funding will also help to utilize British military expertise and defense production to provide long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition, and maritime security.

"The UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation formalises a range of support the UK has been and will continue to provide for Ukraine's security, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, and defence industrial cooperation," the statement said.

The agreement also commits the UK to consult with Ukraine if it is again attacked by Russia and to provide "rapid and sustained" defense assistance.

"I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come. The UK is already one of Ukraine's closest partners, because we recognise their security is our security," Sunak said.

UK invests over $380M in nuclear fuel to reduce dependence on Russia

During his visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister is also expected to announce an additional £18 million in aid to Ukraine, in addition to the nearly £340 million already provided. Part of this money will go to support organizations such as the UN and the Red Cross, and £8 million will go to strengthening Ukraine's energy infrastructure to protect against further Russian attacks. The UK will also provide additional funding and resources for English language learning in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and the UK plan to sign a 10-year security pact under which Britain will use its naval expertise to help Ukraine control the Black Sea.