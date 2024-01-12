Ambassador To Ireland Met With Leaders Of Ukrainian Communities In County Kerry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland Larysa Gerasko discussed ways to strengthen the joint work of the Embassy and the Ukrainian community with leaders of Ukrainian communities in County Kerry and representatives of non-governmental organizations that provide assistance to displaced Ukrainians.

According to Ukrinform, the Embassy reported this on its Facebook pag .

In particular, the meeting was attended by the following organizations: Newkd, South Kerry Development Partnership CLG, Tralee International Resource Center - TIRC, KASI - Killarney Immigrant Support Center.

The Embassy expressed its gratitude to everyone for their dedicated work to ensure a comfortable stay of Ukrainian IDPs, as well as efforts to preserve and promote Ukrainian culture in the county's towns.

During her visit to the county, the Ambassador also met with the Chairman of Kerry County Council, visited Reamda Ltd, a company that produces robotic equipment for humanitarian demining, and gave interviews to the Irish Independent Kerry's Eye and Radio Kerry.

As a reminder, according to the latest data from the Department of Justice of Ireland, the number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland averages over 500 per week.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine to Ireland / Facebook