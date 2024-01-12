Terror Strikes Bajaur As Car Bomb Targets Tribal Leader Two Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a distressing incident, a car bomb detonated in Utmankhel tehsil's Alizai Dag area of Bajaur district, causing injuries to two individuals, including a tribal leader identified as Mian Hazrat Gul, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The victims have been promptly taken to Khar Hospital for treatment, with doctors reporting that their condition is stable.

This comes on the heels of escalating violence in the region. Just yesterday in Swabi district, unknown motorcyclists targeted a vehicle, resulting in the tragic death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district leader Shah Khalid. The perpetrators managed to flee the scene.

Adding to the grim series of events, a day before the Swabi incident, gunmen attacked a vehicle near the Tapi area of North Waziristan. This assault claimed the lives of independent candidate Kaleemullah and his two companions. The string of violent occurrences underscores the precarious security situation in the area.