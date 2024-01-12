Global Green Chemicals Market Size To Reach $204.2 Billion By 2030: Latest Report By Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green chemicals, also known as bio-based chemicals, are chemicals that are derived from renewable sources, such as biomass, agricultural waste, microorganisms, sugar and starch crops, and others. Green chemicals have minimal environmental and human health impacts, as they reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve fossil fuel resources, and avoid toxic by-products and volatile organic compounds. The Global Green Chemicals Market was valued at $204.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach $82.5 Billion by 2030, according to a report by Vantage Market Research.The driving factors of the green chemicals market include the increasing adoption of bio-based packaging, the rising demand for green solvents and bioalcohols, the growing awareness of consumers and regulators about the benefits of green chemicals, and the technological advancements in bioprocessing, fermentation, enzymatic processes, and metabolic engineering. The green chemicals market offers a wide range of applications in various industries, such as food and beverages, personal care, packaging, automotive, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, textile, electronics, and others. The supply and demand of raw materials for green chemicals depend on the availability, price, and quality of renewable feedstocks, such as biomass, agricultural waste, microorganisms, sugar and starch crops, and others. The availability and price of these feedstocks are affected by factors such as weather conditions, crop yields, land use, transportation, and storage. The quality of these feedstocks is determined by their composition, moisture content, and purity. The demand for these feedstocks is driven by the growing production and consumption of green chemicals, as well as the competition from other industries, such as food, feed, and fuel.The regulatory policies and incentives for green chemicals vary across regions and countries, depending on the level of environmental awareness, political will, and economic development. Some of the common regulatory policies and incentives for green chemicals include carbon taxes, emission trading schemes, renewable portfolio standards, biofuel mandates, subsidies, grants, loans, tax credits, and exemptions. These policies and incentives aim to encourage the development and adoption of green chemicals, by reducing the cost gap with conventional chemicals, creating a level playing field, and stimulating innovation and investment.The consumer preferences for green chemicals are influenced by factors such as awareness, education, income, lifestyle, and social norms. The consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental and health impacts of conventional chemicals, and are seeking for safer, cleaner, and greener alternatives. The consumers are also willing to pay a premium price for green chemicals, if they perceive them to be of higher quality, performance, and value. The consumers are also influenced by the social norms and peer pressure, as they tend to follow the trends and opinions of their friends, family, and influencers.Top Companies in Global Green Chemicals Market➔ Cargill Inc. (U.S.)➔ BASF SE (Germany)➔ Bio-Kleen Products Inc. (U.S.)➔ Balfour Beatty PLC (UK)➔ DuPont Industrial (U.S.)➔ Biosciences➔ Dryvit Systems Inc. (U.S.)➔ Anderson Corporation (U.S.)➔ Palmer Industries Inc. (U.S.)➔ Plycem USA Inc. (U.S.)➔ Silver Line Building Products LLC (U.S.)➔ Thermafiber Inc. Green solvents and bioalcohols are another prominent segment in the green chemicals market, as they offer a low-carbon and low-toxic alternative to conventional solvents and alcohols. Green solvents and bioalcohols are derived from renewable sources, such as sugar, beet, agri-waste, and cellulose, that do not release any harmful by-products or volatile organic compounds during usage. Green solvents and bioalcohols are used for various applications, such as coatings, adhesives, cleaning, printing, and extraction, as they provide high solvency, low viscosity, and high boiling point.Biochemicals and bioplastics are another significant segment in the green chemicals market, as they offer a diverse and versatile range of products that can replace or enhance the properties of conventional chemicals and plastics. Biochemicals and bioplastics are produced from renewable sources, such as microorganisms, enzymes, and metabolic pathways, that can synthesize complex and functional molecules and polymers. Biochemicals and bioplastics are used for various applications, such as detergents, soaps, fertilizers , pesticides, cosmetics, textiles, and electronics, as they provide biocompatibility, biodegradability, and bioremediation.Top Report Findings➔ The bio-alcohols category dominated the green chemicals market, both in terms of value and volume, based on product, in 2022. Moreover, it is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the high-volume usage of bioethanol as an alternative fuel for vehicles and as a raw material for alcoholic beverages.➔ The personal care category is expected to be the fastest-growing category in the market for green chemicals during the forecast period, based on application. This will majorly be due to the increasing concerns regarding the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals on the skin and the growing adoption of bio-based beauty and personal hygiene products.➔ The European region held the largest share in the global green chemicals market in 2022, and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of green chemicals across different industries, such as food & beverages, personal care, automotive, and packaging, owing to the strong environmental concerns and regulations in the region.➔ The green chemicals market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several key players, such as Cargill Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Bio-Kleen Products Inc. (U.S.), Balfour Beatty PLC (UK), DuPont Industrial (U.S.), Biosciences, Dryvit Systems Inc. (U.S.), Anderson Corporation (U.S.), Palmer Industries Inc. (U.S.), Plycem USA Inc. Despite its promising outlook, the green chemicals market faces its share of challenges. The initial investment required for bio-based production facilities can be higher than traditional methods. Additionally, technological limitations in certain bio-based processes can hinder scalability and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the availability of consistent and reliable feedstock sources for bio-based production remains a concern, particularly in regions with limited agricultural resources.
➔ High initial investment costs for developing and scaling up bio-based production processes.
➔ Limited availability and variability of renewable and biodegradable raw materials, such as biomass and organic waste.
➔ Competition from conventional synthetic chemicals that are cheaper and more widely available.
➔ Lack of commercialization and standardization of bio-based products and regulations.
➔ Consumer awareness and acceptance of green chemicals and their benefits. The challenges, however, are overshadowed by the vast opportunities the green chemicals market presents. The burgeoning demand for sustainable products across various industries creates a fertile ground for innovation and market expansion. Investments in research and development aimed at optimizing bio-based production processes and developing novel green chemicals hold immense potential. Furthermore, collaborations between chemical companies, research institutions, and government agencies can accelerate the development and adoption of green technologies.➔ Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products from various industries and consumers, especially in the emerging markets➔ Increasing innovation and development of new bio-based products and processes that offer better performance, functionality, and cost-effectiveness than conventional synthetic chemicals➔ Enhancing the brand image and reputation of chemical companies by demonstrating their commitment to environmental and social responsibility.➔ Accessing new sources of funding and financing from investors and stakeholders who value sustainability and green growth.➔ Benefiting from the supportive policies and regulations that promote the adoption and production of green chemicals, such as carbon taxes, subsidies, and incentives.Key Questions Answered in Green Chemicals Reports:Q. What is the current size and growth projections of the global green chemicals market?Q. Which types of green chemicals are experiencing the most significant growth?Q. What are the key drivers and challenges impacting the market?Q. Which regions are leading the charge in green chemicals adoption?Q. What are the major players and their strategies in the market?Q. What are the technological advancements shaping the future of green chemicals?Q. What are the investment opportunities and risks associated with the market?Q. How can government policies and regulations support the growth of the green chemicals sector?Read Full Research Report with TOC @Regional Analysis:Europe is at the forefront of the green chemicals revolution, driven by stringent environmental regulations, ambitious climate change goals, and a strong consumer demand for sustainable products. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading the pack with significant investments in bio-based production facilities and research initiatives. Additionally, the European Union's ambitious Green Deal and its focus on circular economy principles are further propelling the adoption of green chemicals across various industries.The green chemicals market is not just a niche trend; it's a transformative force reshaping the very fabric of the chemical industry. 