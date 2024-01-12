FM Safadi: Jordan Deeply Concerned On Developments In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Jordan said on Friday that it was deeply concerned about the developments in the Red Sea and its impact on regional security.

According to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned that the rising tension in the region was caused by the continuous Israeli aggression on Gaza and its ongoing war crimes against Palestinians.

Safadi indicated that Israeli occupation force was attempting to open new fronts and draw the West into them in order to extend the Israeli Prime Minister's political career and carry out the radical racist agenda of radical ministers in the Israeli government, who openly called for committing more crimes against Gaza.

The minister's statement came after the US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi militias' locations in Yemen. (end)

