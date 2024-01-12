Taiwan's De-Risking Efforts May Be Stopped At The Polls

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Taiwanese voters prepare to go to the polls on Saturday, the island's economy is on the upturn after a difficult 2023.

Exports, wages and stocks are all on the rise after a very disappointing 2023, when GDP growth was a third of what had been the case during the boom years of the past. At the same time, several economic problems have been piling up, such as a rapidly falling population and increasingly unaffordable housing coupled with stubbornly low wages.

Another important development has been shaping the Taiwanese economy without receiving much attention, namely the diversification of trade and investment away from mainland China, which Europeans – followed by the US – have dubbed“de-risking.”

The Taiwanese approach to de-risking not only came earlier than in the West, but it certainly cannot be confused with de-coupling.

Politics paramount

If there is a place where economics and politics cannot be separated, it is Taiwan. Foreign investors increasingly ask themselves how interlinked the Taiwanese economy is with that of the mainland, or more bluntly, how dependent it might be.

In other words, investors want to understand how high the cost of de-risking might be, but they miss an important point: Taiwan has managed to reduce its exposure to the mainland during the last few years, especially for foreign direct investment, but less so for trade.

Still, the trend has not been rapid enough to change the obvious: China remains the most important trade and investment partner for Taiwan.