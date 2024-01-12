ISIS-K Set On Sowing Transnational Terror Mayhem

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the terror group Islamic State Khorasan Province , or ISIS-K, has sought to internationalize its operational and recruitment campaign.

Utilizing a sweeping propaganda campaign to appeal to audiences across South and Central Asia, the group has tried to position itself as the dominant regional challenger to what it perceives to be repressive regimes.

On January 3, 2024, ISIS-K demonstrated just how far it had progressed toward these goals. In a brutal demonstration of its capability to align actions with extreme rhetoric, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in Kerman, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of over 100 people .

The blast, which was reportedly carried out by two Tajik ISIS-K members , occurred during a memorial service for Qassem Soleimani, a Lieutenant General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020.

ISIS-K claimed the attack as an act of revenge against Soleimani, who spearheaded Iran's fight against the Islamic State group and its affiliates prior to his death.

As experts in ISIS-K and Iran , we believe the attack highlights the success of ISIS-K's recruitment strategies and its growing ability to strike declared enemies and undermine regional stability.

The attack in Iran was not completely unexpected to those monitoring ISIS-K. A paper one of us co-wrote in 2023 noted that despite setbacks, including the loss of key personnel , ISIS-K was expanding and intensifying its regional influence. It was achieving this by leveraging its ethnically and nationally diverse membership base and ties to other militant groups .

The Kerman blast follows two other recent attacks on the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz , Iran, in October 2022 and August 2023 – both purportedly involving Tajik perpetrators.

The involvement of Tajik nationals in the Kerman attack underscores Iran's long-standing concerns over ISIS-K's recruitment strategies, which have seen the group swell its members by reaching out to discontented Muslim populations across South and Central Asian countries and consolidating diverse grievances into a single narrative.

Strategic diversity

This strategy of“internationalizing” ISIS-K's agenda – its aim is the establishment of an Islamic caliphate in Central and South Asia – has been pursued with renewed vigor since 2021. This is in part due to a more permissive environment following the U.S. withdrawal and the subsequent collapse of the Afghan government.