Iran Expels Over 500,000 Afghan Migrants In Nine Months

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Majid Shoja, the commander of border police in Khorasan Razavi, Iran, has announced that over the past nine months, 520,000 illegal Afghan migrants have been identified and expelled from across Iran.

IRNA reported on Tuesday, citing the commander of the border police of Khorasan Razavi, that these migrants were deported through the Dogharoun border.

He emphasized that the entry and presence of Afghan migrants in the country cause problems; therefore, their presence must be with legal permission. Otherwise, they will be identified and returned to their country.

This is while, in recent months, the process of deporting Afghan migrants from countries like Iran and Pakistan has increased.

Previously, the commander of the border police of Khorasan Razavi had announced the deportation of 60,380 illegal migrants in the last month.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many Afghan nationals have chosen to migrate to neighboring countries such as Iran and Pakistan or to Western countries. They are driven by the desire for a better life and the need to escape persecution, security threats, and a lack of financial and economic opportunities in their homeland.

Upon reaching these countries, however, Afghan migrants often encounter a new set of challenges. The main plight begins as they face torture, harassment, deportation, and imprisonment. These hardships are pervasive and impact a large number of individuals seeking refuge.

Therefore, the journey of Afghan nationals is marked by a continuous struggle, starting from the decision to leave their country to the difficulties they face in their destinations. The promise of a safer and more prosperous life remains elusive for many as they navigate through these harsh realities.

It is worth mentioning that according to the statistics of the United Nations, about 3.5 million Afghan citizens live in Iran, most of whom are migrants without residency documents.

