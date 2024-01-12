Pakistan Deports Nearly 300 Afghan Migrants

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Migrants and Repatriates, under Pakistan's caretaker government, has persistently carried out the deportation of Afghan migrants residing in Pakistan as part of an ongoing process.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Migrants and Repatriates of Pakistan's caretaker government announced that approximately 299 Afghan migrants have been deported from Pakistan to their home country.

The ministry added that this number of migrants entered the country through the Spin Boldak border of Kandahar province as of January 4.

The Spokesperson for the Spin Boldak border authority also stated that 58 families, comprising 299 individuals, were forcibly returned through the mentioned border.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of winter in Afghanistan, the wave of Afghan migrants returning from Pakistan and Iran has recently intensified.

Pakistani officials are pressing on with their deportation plan for Afghan migrants, citing various reasons such as security concerns, even as the Taliban government denies these allegations. This deportation initiative is unfolding at a time when the country is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, worsened by the harsh winter conditions.

The expulsion of Afghan migrants further compounds the existing dire situation, as there are inadequate provisions for proper shelters, job opportunities, and access to medical facilities for the returnees.

The decision to continue the deportation efforts underscores the complex challenges faced by both Pakistan and the Afghan migrants, as they navigate the delicate balance between security concerns and humanitarian needs during these trying times.

Previously, the interim government of Pakistan initiated the process of deporting undocumented Afghan migrants in the country after November 1, 2023, stating that approximately one-seventh of the seven million Afghan migrants residing in various parts of the country without legal documents would be deported from Pakistan.

