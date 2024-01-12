89 Afghans Released From Prisons In Pakistan's Sindh, Says Officials

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghan Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, has reported the release of 89 Afghan citizens, including six children, from prisons in Sindh province on Thursday.

These individuals have been successfully transferred back to Afghanistan, marking a positive development in their repatriation efforts.

It's worth noting that there are still 279 Afghan nationals remaining in Sindh prisons, and ongoing efforts are being made to secure their release as well.

Sayed Abdul Jabbar Takhari, the Consul General of Afghanistan in Karachi, highlighted the case of two Afghan girls named Madiha and Marwa.

These two girls have been residing in the Abdul Sattar Edhi orphanage in Karachi for the past 13 months, and their situation has drawn attention.

The Consul General issued a plea to the guardians of Madiha and Marwa, urging them to visit the consulate to facilitate their reunion with the girls.

The release of Afghan citizens and the plea for reuniting separated children with their guardians emphasize the ongoing efforts to address the welfare of Afghan nationals in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials have recently reaffirmed their commitment to deporting all 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan. This decision is being carried out despite the challenging conditions of a harsh winter and a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

The move to expel Afghan migrants is part of Pakistan's efforts to address issues related to undocumented immigration and national security concerns. It has raised concerns about the well-being of these migrants, especially given the current weather conditions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram