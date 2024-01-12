India To Boost Arabian Sea Naval Presence Amid Growing Attack Threats

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

India is set to significantly increase its presence of warships for anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea due to rising threats of attacks.

Senior Indian officials have revealed plans to deploy at least a dozen warships to patrol the vast waters of the Arabian Sea, as reported by Bloomberg.

This decision comes after India had already raised its deployment from two to five warships in December, prompted by an attack on a chemical tanker near Indian waters.

Each Indian warship will carry a detachment of marine commandos and helicopters on board, in addition to being supported by US-made MQ9 drones and long-range surveillance aircraft.

India's move to bolster its naval presence in the Arabian Sea aligns with its broader policy of becoming a key security partner for countries in the region, which is crucial for global oil transportation.

While India has permanent warship deployments at strategic points in the Indian Ocean, it remains hesitant to officially join the US-led multinational naval coalition operating in the Red Sea due to concerns about its historical ties with Iran, Bloomberg reported.

India is carefully evaluating the situation and taking necessary measures to protect its interests, especially as attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea are impacting its trade, potentially causing substantial economic losses.

