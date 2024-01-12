(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bird Repellent Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global bird repellent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.66%, reaching US$423.6 billion in 2028 from US$329.3 billion in 2021.

The bird-repellent market is primarily driven by the increasing need to protect properties and mitigate the risks associated with bird-related issues. The market is witnessing a growing demand from agriculture, aviation, commercial buildings, and residential areas. Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for sustainable crop protection methods and enhancement in aviation safety is also propelling the market for bird-repellent products and devices.

Despite the promising potential of bird repellents, the market faces a few challenges, such as high cost, effectiveness & adaptability issues, strict regulatory compliance, and adverse environmental effects. Despite these challenges, the bird-repellent market continues to evolve and innovate, driven by the increasing demand for effective and sustainable bird control solutions.

Global bird repellent market growth is being complemented by the increasing adoption of bird repellents across various end-user industries.

Extensive application of bird repellents in various industry verticals, such as construction, agriculture, aviation, etc, is expected to drive the market growth. Birds can cause extensive damage to buildings, structures, and infrastructure. Their droppings can corrode surfaces, deface facades, and clog drainage systems. In addition to property damage, bird droppings pose health hazards as they can harbor bacteria, fungi, and parasites that can harm humans. Bird repellent solutions help prevent birds from roosting, perching, or nesting in areas that can cause damage and health risks.

Birds pose a significant threat to agriculture, particularly in the form of crop damage and loss. They can feed on fruits, vegetables, grains, and seeds, reducing yields and financial losses for farmers. Additionally, birds can target livestock feed, decreasing availability and potential contamination. Bird repellents provide farmers with effective tools to protect their crops and livestock from avian damage, helping to ensure better harvests and maintain profitability.

They are also used in the aviation industry to enhance safety and reduce aerial accidents and damage to aircraft. Bird-repellent measures, such as visual deterrents, sound devices, and habitat modification, help reduce the presence of birds near airports and minimize the risk of bird strikes, enhancing aviation safety.

Innovations and new launches are also propelling market growth.

The bird-repellent market offers diverse products and techniques to suit different applications and environments. These include visual deterrents such as reflective tape, scare balloons, and predator decoys; auditory deterrents such as sonic devices and bird distress calls; and physical barriers like netting and spikes. Continuous innovation in repellent technologies, such as motion-activated devices and eco-friendly formulations, further expands the options available to industries and individuals for effective bird control.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global bird-repellent market.

North American region will experience rapid expansion throughout the projection period due to the stringent regulations regarding bird control and increasing awareness of the need for sustainable pest management practices. This region's market is also expanding due to growing concerns about the increasing awareness of the benefits of bird repellents, such as reducing bird damage to crops and property and the presence of many commercial and residential properties susceptible to bird infestation.

In addition, the prevalence of key market players such as Bird B Gone, Inc., Bird Control Group, Bird-X, Inc., and others also spur the growth of bird repellent in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for bird repellents from the agriculture and horticulture sectors, the rising awareness of the benefits of bird repellents, and the growing population in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By Type



Electronic Bird Repellents

Electrical Track

Laser Bird Control

Radar Bird Control

Drones

Others

Non-Electric Bird Repellents

Bird Wire

Spikes

Netting Others

By Industry Vertical



Agriculture

Aerospace

Building and Construction

Food and Beverage Others

Companies Profiled



Pelsis

Bird Control Group

Bird-X, Inc.

Bird Barrier America

Bird Gard, LLC

Rentokil Initial plc

Bird Be Gone Primetake

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900