Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market To Grab $273.2 Million, By 2032 With 17.0% CAGR | AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Vehicle Charging Connector

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market by Type (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and Tesla), by Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3), by Charging Speed (Slow Speed and Fast Charging), by End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." Aas per the report, the global for electrical vehicle charging connector market is anticipated to generate $273.2 million by 2032. The market was valued at $59.3 million in 2022 and is expected to manifest a notable CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Pages :

Factors influencing the growth of the market :

The global electric vehicle charging connector market is thriving rapidly due to development of charging infrastructure, demand for fast chargers, government support towards the acquisition of electric vehicles (EVS). However, the overheating issue with the charger or connector and connector standardization restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, introduction of V2G (Vehicle-to-grid) solutions, expansion of service and support standards, and development of infrastructure will offer remunerative growth avenues to the market in the upcoming years.

Russia-Ukraine conflict Impact :

· The conflict between Russia and Ukraine adversely affected the electric vehicle charging connector market. The disruption in the supply of crucial minerals necessary for advancing vehicle electrification efforts impeded the market's growth.

· Moreover, Russia plays a pivotal role as a primary provider of high-purity nickel, contributing to about 20% of the world's supply. Consequently, the tension between Russia and Ukraine had a direct and significant impact on the electric vehicle charging connector market.

· The war has ended, and the market is experiencing a gradual and steady recovery.

The Chademo segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe

On the basis of type, the CCS segment gained the largest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast timeframe. Major automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, General Motors, and numerous others have widely embraced the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the standard charging system. This widespread adoption has played a significant role in solidifying CCS as the predominant charging solution in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Tesla segment, however, is anticipated to display the fastest CAGR of 21.9% by 2032, as it is most credible connector in the North America region, having accomplished over 20 billion EV charging stations, coupled with being a Tesla-exclusive connector utilized in their electric vehicles.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

The residential segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the residential segment grabbed the largest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that the residential charging connectors enable EV owners to safely and conveniently charge their vehicles at home, offering an accessible and reliable charging solution for routine use. The commercial segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest growth with 17.8% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The commercial connectors perform an important function in allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles outside the home, offering them with the flexibility to travel longer distances and depend on public charging infrastructure for suitable charging options.

Asia-Pacific to continue its supremacy throughout the forecast timeframe

The regional analysis in the report indicates that the market across the Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue and is projected to grab the lion's share from 2023 to 2032. The swift expansion in the sales of EVs, owing to which there is a rise in the electric vehicle charging connector market. The surge in sales is because of the government policies in several regions and the advancements made by

the different manufacturers. North America, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, due to the surge in the cost of oil in past years, which raises the long-term cost advantages of EVs.

Inquire Before Buying :

Key market players :

· Fujikura

· Sumitomo Corporation

· Schneider Electric

· TE Connectivity

· ABB

· Yazaki Corporation

· Siemens

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Tesla

· Amphenol Corporation

The report offers an extensive analysis of the primary market players in the global electric vehicle charging connector market size . These key players have implemented diverse strategies, including the introduction of new products, partnerships, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and various other approaches. These tactics aim to improve their market presence and sustain influential positions across various regions. The report proves invaluable by shedding light on business performance, operational divisions, product arrays, and strategic moves of market players, effectively presenting the competitive landscape within the industry.

Read More Reports :

Electric Vehicle Charger Market :

Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market :

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market :

Electric Utility Vehicle Market :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn